Treasure Coast Financial Planning recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTM(14.69%), SPDW(10.16%), and LDUR(9.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought 41,079 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 379,093. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.68.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $50.3 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -5.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought 35,181 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 254,086. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.84.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.37 per share and a market cap of $8.23Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Treasure Coast Financial Planning reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 50,817 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.51.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.27 per share and a market cap of $3.24Bil. The stock has returned -0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought 30,676 shares of ARCA:SPSM for a total holding of 91,979. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.04.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.38 per share and a market cap of $4.30Bil. The stock has returned -6.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought 22,443 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 151,300. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.09.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $38.62 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -0.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

