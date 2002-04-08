



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trio Health (Trio) and Augmedix ( AUGX), in partnership with the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC), announced the launch of an innovative platform to automate, standardize, and structure clinical patient data, right from the point of care. The Trio, Augmedix and CIIC physicians’ real-world patient ecosystem deliver research-ready clinical insights and real-time disease surveillance for allergy, asthma and immunology care.

Augmedix’s automated medical documentation technology streams the ambient conversational interaction between CIIC physicians and their patients in real-time and integrates the data captured into Trio’s real-world platform to deliver superior and consistent clinical documentation across the network. “Almost immediately, I began to see the value that Augmedix offers. This service saves me hours every week, improves both my clinical note quality and the overall patient experience at my practice. I am excited to see Augmedix use continue to expand across CIIC member practices and look forward to new innovations involving our Trio-CIIC Patient Registry,” said Alan Koterba, MD, the first CIIC physician to go live with Augmedix.

The Augmedix-Trio-CIIC ecosystem is producing:

More dynamic and patient-focused interaction during the office visit

Superior automated and structured clinical documentation

Aggregated, consistent, high quality data capture for clinical insights

Improved quality of life for physicians

“We are excited to embrace the partnership with Trio and Augmedix, now that the two technologies are deeply integrated,” said Lyn Lewars, Executive Director at CIIC. “We are just beginning to fully tap into the benefits of this growing rare disease real-world data patient registry which will provide valuable insights that had previously been housed in disparate Electronic Health Record Systems (EHRs). Further, this full-service solution relieves our physicians from the increasing burden of EHR documentation, which is recognized as one of the top causes of physician burnout.”

With the addition of Augmedix’s services, Trio’s tech-enabled CIIC real-world data registry delivers customizable services to support the entire product lifecycle, including real-time drug surveillance, retrospective and prospective analysis of patient data and accelerated identification of patients for clinical studies. Augmedix and Trio began development of this combined offering in 2019 and are pleased to offer commercial availability to healthcare systems and physician practices. Support for additional specialties is expected later this year.

For further information:

Augmedix Medical Documentation Automation Services: [email protected]

CIIC Inquiries and Physician Testimonials: [email protected]

Immunology Data Registry and Clinical Opportunities: [email protected]

About the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics

The CIIC is a professional medical organization of Board-Certified Allergists and Immunologists in private practice throughout the USA providing high-quality care for patients with Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders (PIDD), allergies, asthma, and other rare diseases. We support procurement negotiations, promote access to treatment, serve as advocates for patients and physicians and participate in research that benefits patient care. Learn more: www.ciiclinics.org .

About Trio Health

Trio Health is a leading provider of real-world data. Our Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) features bi-directional efficiencies, integrating directly into practice EMRs, providing complete physician workflow support. Trio’s comprehensive data empowers physician networks to create and utilize their own practice insights for research and analytics with unparalleled speed and precision. Trio Health, in collaboration with its patient care stakeholders, delivers robust disease networks, insights and opportunities that do not exist with any other real-world data providers. Learn more at www.triohealth.com .

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. ( AUGX) provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit www.augmedix.com .

Investors:

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b597e81a-408b-480f-862f-7069ed772959