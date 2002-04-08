Mr. Goldman is a global technology leader who co-founded Pileus (acquired by Anodot in 2021) and worked previously at Intuit as a Senior Data Engineer

BALTIMORE, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabriel Goldman to its Board of Directors. Mr. Goldman is the second appointment to the Board following along the announcement of Rohit Krishnan last month. He is an experienced entrepreneur and technology leader with a background in industrial engineering and managing complex global R&D organizations. Mr. Goldman has been serving on the Board of Directors since June 15th.

“Gabriel is someone who I have known for quite some time, and we are honored that he has chosen to join our board. He brings with him a wealth of relevant experience building cross-functional teams in high-tech companies across the world,” said Connexa Sports CEO Mike Ballardie. “Both Gabriel and Rohit are smart, strategic thinkers, and have also built numerous technology businesses themselves. This hands-on experience will help as we commercialize and scale our platform and bring new technologies and products to market.”

“Connexa Sports has very impressive technology within its new, combined platform, and I look forward to working with Mike, the board and the executive team to help strengthen the company’s strategy, and specifically its R&D and product innovation on a global level,” said Gabriel Goldman. “I know firsthand the technological expertise in Israel, having studied and worked here for many years, and am eager to help the local Connexa Sports technology team.”

Gabriel Goldman Biography:

Mr. Goldman is a motivated entrepreneur with a capacity for leadership specific to the R&D function of high-growth, global organizations. He has diverse technical experience in cloud-based systems, working on emerging technologies, and building teams to commercialize new platforms and technologies. He founded Pileus, which was acquired by Anodot, and previous to that was a Senior Engineer with Intuit. He has a B.A. from the Open University of Israel.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa Sports is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, Gameface.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports.

