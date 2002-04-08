Rating reflects the emphasis Fresh Vine Wine puts on taste and quality in its entire portfolio of “Better For You” varietals



Illustrates Fresh Vine Wine appeal as an ‘Affordable Luxury’

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, today announced that James Suckling, regarded as one of the world's most influential wine critics, has awarded Fresh Vine Wine’s Limited Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon a Rating of 92 (out of 100).

Rick Nechio, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc., said, “Our objective is to build a portfolio of world-class wines, and we are very pleased to have received this 92 Rating from the world’s most influential wine critic. This rating reflects the skills and technique that our winemaker applies to our entire portfolio of wines where quality and taste are paramount. It is the main reason we are emerging as the leader in the exceptionally fast growing ‘Better For You’ wine category. This rating further reinforces our brand as an Affordable Luxury as we are enabling consumers to enjoy a premium taste at an attractive price point.”

James Suckling is internationally regarded as one of the world's most influential wine critics. The former Senior Editor and European Bureau Chief of Wine Spectator as well as European Editor of Cigar Aficionado, Suckling’s wine reviews are now found on jamessuckling.com. He and his team of tasters taste over 25,000 wines from around the world each year. Wines are rated on a 100-point scale, and a score of 90 means a wine is outstanding (A) and well worth purchasing and enjoying.

“A 92 Rating means our Select Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve is beyond outstanding,” concluded Nechio.

Fresh Vine Wine's vision is to be the leading "Better For You" brand in this emerging category, capitalizing on the trend toward healthy living that is sweeping the food and beverage industry. Fresh Vine Wine's strategy is to accelerate growth in 2022 by expanding its product offerings, availability at retail and online, and educating its consumers on their leading premium taste. Fresh Vine Wine will continue to position its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, between $14.99-$22.99. Sauvignon Blanc is Fresh Vine Wine's sixth varietal and its latest entry into the premium wine market.

Press contact – [email protected]

IR contact – [email protected]

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69 billion category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$22.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements regarding the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to hire additional personnel and to manage the growth of its business; the Company's reliance on its brand name, reputation and product quality; the Company's ability to adequately address increased demands that may be placed on its management, operational and production capabilities; the effectiveness of the Company's advertising and promotional activities and investments; the Company's reliance on celebrities to endorse its wines and market its brand; general competitive conditions; fluctuations in consumer demand for wine; overall decline in the health of the economy and consumer discretionary spending; the occurrence of adverse weather events, natural disasters, public health emergencies, or other unforeseen circumstances that may cause delays to or interruptions in the Company's operations; risks associated with disruptions in the Company's supply chain for grapes and raw and processed materials; the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company's customers, suppliers, business operations and financial results; disrupted or delayed service by the distributors the Company relies on for the distribution of its wines; the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy; the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; the Company's ability to protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with laws and regulations affecting its business, including those relating to the manufacture, sale and distribution of wine; claims, demands and lawsuits to which the Company may be subject and the risk that its insurance or indemnities coverage may not be sufficient; the Company's ability to operate, update or implement its IT systems; the Company's ability to successfully pursue strategic acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the Company's potential ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed; the Company's founders' significant influence over the Company; and the risks identified in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.