SPC Financial, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 189 stocks valued at a total of $810.00Mil. The top holdings were TFLO(22.01%), USFR(5.54%), and IHDG(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPC Financial, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

SPC Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:ITB by 311,363 shares. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.37.

On 08/03/2022, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF traded for a price of $59.81 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned -17.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

SPC Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IYC by 281,335 shares. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.12.

On 08/03/2022, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF traded for a price of $66.6 per share and a market cap of $782.20Mil. The stock has returned -14.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a price-book ratio of 4.21.

During the quarter, SPC Financial, Inc. bought 386,621 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 393,838. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.4503 per share and a market cap of $64.66Bil. The stock has returned -21.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

The guru established a new position worth 495,672 shares in ARCA:IYE, giving the stock a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.59 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares U.S. Energy ETF traded for a price of $41.5 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned 61.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

SPC Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FIXD by 388,648 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.05.

On 08/03/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $47.15 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -11.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

