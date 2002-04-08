PHILADELPHIA and CAIRO, Egypt, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), to provide project management, construction management, and site supervision services for the Four Seasons Hotel Luxor, Egypt. The project will support global tourism in Upper Egypt, just as TMG’s Four Seasons hotels in Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, and Alexandria promoted tourism in their respective destinations. The new hotel represents a great addition to the Luxor tourism sector and reflects the improving tourism indicators across Egypt as a whole.



Sited on the Nile River, the hotel and its annexes will be located on 21,400 SM of land in Sultana Malak in the Luxor Governorate. The five-star, premium tourist hotel will comprise around 200 rooms and suites, restaurants, meeting rooms, parties, gymnasiums, a health club, and other annexes. The project’s anticipated completion date is March 2025.

Waleed Abdel-Fatah, Senior Vice President of Hill’s Africa region said of the selection: “The Hill team has been a proud member of numerous projects in Egypt’s cultural and tourism industries, including several assignments for TMG. We understand the importance of these projects in promoting the nation as a unique, high-end destination. TMG’s new Four Seasons project marks Hill’s entrance into the booming Luxor tourism sector and is sure to be a new gem for the area.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds, “We are seeing tourism projects and programs regain the momentum lost during the pandemic, and this new Four Seasons Hotel in Luxor demonstrates this trend. Given the attractions of the region, our company is confident Egypt will remain a leader in drawing international travelers to its sights and scenery.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, construction claims, dispute resolution, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

