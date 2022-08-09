SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, Christopher D. Wampler, vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, and Suman Mookerji, vice president of corporate development and investor relations, will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 9, 2022. A general presentation will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.



Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ducommun.com when available, including a copy of any presentation material. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Jefferies to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

657.335.3665, [email protected]