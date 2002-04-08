SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group announced today that an Android App for its free-speech social media platform, Truth Social, is now available for U.S.-based users to pre-order in the Google Play Store. While users can access Truth Social from any Internet-connected computer, phone, or device at www.truthsocial.com, Truth’s availability in the Google Play Store will allow all U.S.-based Android users to directly download the customized app to their phones.



New and existing U.S.-based users can pre-order the Truth Social Android App here.

