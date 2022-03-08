Matrix Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $362.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHF(16.31%), JKF(13.21%), and SCHH(11.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matrix Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 27,210 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.54 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $119.35 per share and a market cap of $25.29Bil. The stock has returned -19.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Matrix Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHH by 85,270 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.9.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $22.47 per share and a market cap of $6.18Bil. The stock has returned -4.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, Matrix Trust Co bought 29,294 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 550,497. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.99 per share and a market cap of $16.10Bil. The stock has returned -5.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Matrix Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHF by 47,771 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $32.77 per share and a market cap of $27.00Bil. The stock has returned -15.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Matrix Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 15,464 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.62 per share and a market cap of $83.18Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

