NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 S. HANLEY ROAD ST. LOUIS, MO 63105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2366 stocks valued at a total of $11.43Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.57%), MSFT(5.15%), and GOOGL(1.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 748,000-share investment in ARCA:IVV. Previously, the stock had a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $411.02 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $416.72 per share and a market cap of $308.31Bil. The stock has returned -4.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 700,500 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $381.07 per share and a market cap of $273.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCLT by 701,953 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.89.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $85.62 per share and a market cap of $4.85Bil. The stock has returned -19.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 241,929 shares in ARCA:RWR, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.19 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF traded for a price of $101.2 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 116,718 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.52 per share and a market cap of $1,421.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 125.01, a price-book ratio of 10.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.