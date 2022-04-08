Strategic Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

250 West 57th Street New York, NY 10107

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $478.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.47%), MSFT(5.00%), and SCHB(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 99,067 shares in ARCA:BOND, giving the stock a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.98 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.99 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -11.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 56.72.

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 48,440 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/04/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $155.36 per share and a market cap of $305.25Bil. The stock has returned 56.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 89,778 shares in ARCA:SPTL, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.8 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $34.34 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned -18.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 40,890 shares in ARCA:SCHO, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.22 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.15 per share and a market cap of $9.62Bil. The stock has returned -3.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DBEF by 60,659 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.73.

On 08/04/2022, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF traded for a price of $36.56 per share and a market cap of $4.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.