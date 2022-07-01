UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
|H1 2022 Metric[1]
As Reported
Comparable [1]
Change vs H1 2021
Change vs H1 2021
As Reported
Comparable
[1]
Comparable FXN [1]
Pro forma Comparable [3]
Pro forma Comparable FXN[3]
|Total CCEP
|Volume (M UC)[2]
1,618
1,618
32.0 %
32.5 %
13.0 %
|Revenue (€M)
8,280
8,280
40.0 %
40.0 %
38.0 %
18.5 %
17.0 %
|Cost of sales (€M)
5,288
5,300
37.5 %
40.0 %
38.0 %
20.0 %
18.5 %
|Operating expenses (€M)
2,025
1,929
30.0 %
34.5 %
32.5 %
9.5%
8.0%
|Operating profit (€M)
967
1,051
86.0 %
52.0 %
50.0 %
31.0 %
29.0 %
|Profit after taxes (€M)
675
743
174.5%
48.5%
46.5%
|Diluted EPS (€)
1.46
1.61
175.5%
48.0%
45.5%
|Revenue per UC (€)
5.05
4.5%
4.5%
|Cost of sales per UC (€)
3.23
4.5%
5.5%
|H1 Interim dividend per share[4] (€)
0.56
|Europe
|Volume (M UC)[2]
1,276
1,276
14.0 %
14.5 %
14.5 %
|Revenue (€M)
6,451
6,451
20.0 %
20.0 %
19.0 %
20.0 %
19.0 %
|Operating profit (€M)
741
825
46.5 %
30.5 %
30.0 %
30.5 %
30.0 %
|Revenue per UC (€)
5.03
4.5%
4.5%
|API
|Volume (M UC)[2]
342
342
222.5%
222.5%
7.5%
|Revenue (€M)
1,829
1,829
243.0%
243.0%
229.0%
15.0%
10.5 %
|Operating profit (€M)
226
226
1,406.5%
276.5%
260.0%
32.0%
26.5 %
|Revenue per UC (€)
5.12
2.0%
3.5%
DAMIAN GAMMELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:
"We are pleased to have delivered a great first-half. We achieved strong top and bottom-line growth, gained value share and generated solid free cash flow. Key to this was the continued recovery of restaurants, pubs, cafes and bars, a return to travel and tourism for many consumers and a resilient home channel. All underpinned by robust categories and the strength of our customer relationships.
"Our focus on core brands, leading in-market execution and headline price and mix delivered volume and revenue ahead of 2019. We shared in this success with our retail customers, having delivered more revenue growth for them than any of our peers. And we continued to make progress against our sustainability commitments - using more recycled plastic in our bottles and reducing carbon emissions from our supply chain.
"We remain confident in the resilience of our categories, despite a more uncertain outlook, given macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility and higher inflation. We continue to actively manage key levers of pricing and promotional spend across our broad pack offering, alongside our focus on efficiency. However, given our strong first-half, we are raising revenue, operating profit and free cash flow guidance for FY22. This demonstrates the strength of our business and ability to deliver continued shareholder value."
Note: All footnotes included after the ‘About CCEP' section
