TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. ( TSX:PIF, Financial) ("Polaris Renewable Energy" or the "Company"), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Polaris Infrastructure's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's website at www.PolarisREI.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The dollar figures below are denominated in US Dollars unless noted otherwise.

HIGHLIGHTS

On July 5, 2022, the Company changes its name from Polaris Infrastructure Inc. to Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. following the continuance of the Company from the laws of the Province of British Columbia to the laws of the Province of Ontario. The name change and continuance were approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting held on June 23, 2022. The name change marks an important milestone for the Company as it more accurately depicts the Company's operations and reflects the growth and progress made in the past few months.

Quarterly consolidated energy production of 163,119MWh (net) for the period ended June 30, 2022, of which 113,037 MWh (net) was contributed by the Company's geothermal facility in Nicaragua, the San Jacinto facility ("San Jacinto"), and an aggregate of 50,082 MWh (net) was contributed by the Company's hydroelectric facilities in Peru, being the Canchayllo facility ("Canchayllo"), the El Carmen facility ("El Carmen")and the 8 de Agosto facility ("8 de Agosto").

The Company generated $15.2 million in revenue, including $15.1 million from energy sales and $0.1 million from the sale of carbon emission reduction ("CER") credits from San Jacinto for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $14.2 million in energy sales in the same period in 2021.

Net loss attributable to owners was $1.5 million or $0.08 per share - basic for the three months ended June 30, 2022,compared to net earnings of $0.2 million or $0.01 per share - basic for the same period in 2021. Despite reporting higher operating income during the period, the Company reported a net loss as a result of $1.7 million Other losses driven by the impact of a higher stock price on the revaluation of the debenture for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $11.2 million for the period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the same period in 2021.

For the three month period ended June 30, 2022,the Company generated $21.8 million in net cash flow from operating activities, ending with a strong cash position of $61.3 million (2) .

. Continued progress on the construction of the Binary power plant at San Jacinto, which is on schedule for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.An additional $5.9 million was spent in the second quarter, bringing the total investment to date to $19.6 million.

Development of the Panama Solar projects, acquired in March 2022,continues as planned.During the second quarter of 2022 the Company spent$2.1 million in additions to construction in progress and an additional $3.0

million incurred in guarantees to bring the solar panels to Panama. Construction of the solar plant began in March 2022 and is expected to be completed in December 2022.

On June 28, 2022 the Company announced it had completed the acquisition of a 32.6 MWdc (3) operational solar project named Canoa 1 (the "Project") located in the Barahona Province, Dominican Republic. The Project reached COD in March 2020 and has a 20-year PPA in place with Edesur Dominicana SA ("Edesur"), a local Dominican distributor. After closing adjustments, the Company paid $20.3 million in cash in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding common shares as well as the licenses and permits of the Project. The Company assumed non-recourse debt at the project level of approximately $35.0 million. The Project has a PPA denominated in US dollars with an estimated price for 2022 of $128.10per MWh. Such PPA has an inflator of 1.22% per annum until the price reaches $142.80per MWh at which point the price remains fixed until the end of the PPA in 2040.

On March 17, 2022, the Company announced signing a share purchase agreement("SPA") to acquire a run-of- the-river hydro project with approximately 6.3 MWs capacity, in Ecuador, for $20.4 million. On the closing of this transaction, the Company will also assume approximately $6.2 million worth of debt from the Project lender. The hydro project includes two expansion opportunities with the introduction of a conduction channel from the adjacent Perlabi River to enhance energy production as well as the potential to add a further turbine of approximately 3 MWs to increase the capacity. The SPA is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the acquisition by local regulatory bodies, which is currently ongoing. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

The Company remains focused on maintaining a quarterly dividend. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company declared and paid $2.9 million in dividends. The Company has declared the twenty-sixth consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.15 per outstanding common share, which will be paid on August 26, 2022.

The Company continued to advance its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives as part of its core strategy while continuing to maintain an excellent health and safety record. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's ESG annual report, which is available on the Company's website for additional details.

The Company does not conduct business with or within Russia and Ukraine; however global instability is increasing market and foreign exchange volatility, worsening existing supply chain delays, and bringing inflationary pressures to the economy, impacting not only the entities with interests or exposures to both countries. Although the current exposure to these risks has been determined as low, the Company continues evaluating them to determine if mitigation measures in place are appropriate or need to be adjusted, as needed.

Despite the unprecedented challenges faced as a result of the Covid-19 global pandemic ("COVID-19") and related variants, all facilities remained in operation and continue to operate to date. Over 99% of our employees in all locations are vaccinated.

A Non-GAAP measure used by the Company. Refer to Section 11: Non-GAAP Performance Measures in this MD&A for a cautionary note regarding their use, descriptions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. Includes current and non-current restricted cash. MWdc refers to Megawatt direct current

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Energy production







Consolidated Power (MWh) net 163,119 150,676 340,884 331,659

Financials Total revenue $ 15,184 $ 14,161 $ 31,250 $ 29,840 Net (loss) earnings attributable to owners $ (1,542 ) $ 159 $ 989 $ (753 ) Adjusted EBITDA (i) $ 11,188 $ 9,978 $ 23,285 $ 21,842 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 21,761 $ 24,152

Per share Net (loss) earnings attributable to owners - basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.04 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to owners - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.04 ) Adjusted EBITDA (i) - basic $ 0.57 $ 0.51 $ 1.19 $ 1.20



As at

June 30, As at

December 31, Balance Sheet 2022 2021 Cash $ 59,512 $ 97,930 Restricted cash - non-current $ 1,780 $ 3,835 Total current assets $ 73,728 $ 110,143 Total assets $ 537,462 $ 502,700 Current and Long-term debt (ii) $ 194,384 $ 169,686 Total liabilities $ 281,347 $ 241,876

A Non-GAAP measure used by the Company. A cautionary note regarding non-GAAP performance measures is included in the 'Non-GAAP Performance Measures' section below. Net of transaction costs.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022 quarterly consolidated power production was higher than the same period in 2021, due to higher production in Nicaragua and Peru.

For Nicaragua, second quarter 2022 production averaged 51.8 MWs (net), compared to 51.2 MWs (net) in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in average production was due to the planned major maintenance carried out in the second quarter of 2021, whereas it is expected to take place on the third quarter of 2022. On a quarter over quarter basis,average production was 51.8 MWs (net) in the second quarter2022, 52.7 MWs (net) in the first quarter of 2022, and 51.4 MW (net) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which reflects the stabilization of steam pressure over time, expected by management.

Consolidated production in Peru for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was higher due to both higher water availability at 8 de Agosto and El Carmen and the fact that no operational issues have been reported during 2022, compared to the technical issues at the intake that occurred at 8 de Agosto in the comparative period of 2021, that were subsequently resolved. These increases were partly offset by the decrease in production at Canchayllo, which experienced lower water availability during the quarter.

"We are pleased with the second quarter results as we continue to build on our longer-term strategy by delivering operationally, generating strong cash flow and focusing on our diversification. Having closed the acquisition in the Dominican Republic in the quarter and with the expectation that the acquisition in Ecuador closes in the current quarter, we look forward to seeing the financial contribution in our results going forward. We are also happy with the fact that the Binary unit and the solar projects in Panama are on schedule and close to achieving commercial operation" noted Marc Murnaghan , Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Renewable Energy.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. ( formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in the Americas. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor in the energy transition.

The Company's operations are in 4 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~72 MW), 3 run-of-river hydroelectric plants(33 MW), 1 solar (photovoltaic) project in operation (32.6 MWdc) and 2 solar projects with an expected total capacity of approximately 13 MWdc, currently under construction.

Additional information about the Company, including the Company's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2021, its annual and interim financial statements and related MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.PolarisREI.com.

