J.Jill%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:JILL, Financial), a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand, is reimagining the way it serves women in the retail industry with the launch of Welcome Everybody, a new shopping experience online and in stores that celebrates the totality of all women and marks a transformative moment in the brand’s evolution.

Over the course of the last year, J.Jill set out to better understand what women want from fashion and the shopping experience. Through primary research with thousands of existing and prospective customers, J.Jill gained a comprehensive understanding of what was most important to her, how universal the needs were across a spectrum of women, and the opportunity to address an unmet need in the current retail market.

“Women told us loud and clear – ‘everyone looks good in different styles. Show me clothing that fits my body, my preferences, and my lifestyle.’ These women know who they are and what they’re looking for: thoughtful designs that reflect their individuality and desire to have an impact and joy in life,” said Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer and President at J.Jill. “As a brand historically committed to celebrating the totality of women, we knew we were uniquely positioned to build a retail experience that’s fully aligned with her needs. Welcome Everybody reflects an enterprise-wide approach to modernizing our value proposition, introducing new customers to our relevant and compelling products, and clearly communicating the significant offerings we have in this space.”

As part of the campaign, J.Jill has partnered with style expert and digital creator Rochelle Johnson of Beauticurve, in addition to a bold and diverse cast of influencers who are excited to spread the word around Welcome Everybody and bring J.Jill’s late summer collection to life. As an influential voice within the body positivity community, Rochelle will be joining J.Jill for a dedicated media tour and photo shoot to provide the unique styling perspective, inspiration, and optionality customers want when shopping for apparel.

J.Jill is evolving its consumer offering in the following ways:

Merging its Missy and Women’s size presentations to provide one, size-integrated shopping destination for customers that offers the following size options: In-store, styles will now be available in sizes XS-2X and 0-20. Online, J.Jill will continue to offer its styles in sizes XS-4X and 0-28.

Continuing its deep range of product offerings in Petite and Tall to support the growth and consumer need within these categories.

Democratizing the shopping experience for J.Jill customers with price parity across all sizes.

Showcasing models and influencers across a range of sizes and body types so that each customer can see someone like herself in a variety of style options.

Offering a welcoming, fully size-inclusive message across all J.Jill touchpoints – including store signage, catalogues, digital ads and direct mail.

