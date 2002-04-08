Lenders now able to view Rate GPS risk-based pricing options on latest version of digital lending platform

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), is now integrated with the Mortgage Cadence Platform (MCP), the newly-released, cloud-based digital lending platform from Mortgage Cadence. The integration enables mutual lender customers to obtain price quotes and order National MI’s real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance through its Rate GPS® tool instantly, without having to leave the MCP platform.

National MI’s state-of-the-art API platform allows lenders and loan origination system (LOS) providers to quickly and seamlessly retrieve accurate mortgage insurance quotes through Rate GPS.

MCP is a modern, flexible and intuitive cloud-based LOS designed with an open architecture to meet the needs of a wide range of lenders, across all products and channels. Featuring advanced automation, high-quality analytics and open services strategy, MCP delivers a seamless experience from application to closing.

“We are delighted to partner with Mortgage Cadence,” said Norm Fitzgerald, chief sales officer with National MI. “This integration shows our commitment to making the process of ordering mortgage insurance as easy as possible for lenders. MCP users will now be able to view our competitive rates within seconds, which significantly streamlines the process.”

“Mortgage Cadence is excited to offer National MI’s Rate GPS through MCP,” said Jim Rosen, executive vice present of services at Mortgage Cadence. “It is another example of our continuing effort to provide digital solutions that simplify the lives of mortgage lenders. We’ve enjoyed our partnership and collaboration with the National MI team and are looking forward to helping our mutual customers close more loans,” Rosen added.



About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry’s most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of today’s lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver an excellent borrower, sales and operational user experience. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com.

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 260-5476

[email protected]

Investor Contact for National MI

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

[email protected]

(510) 788-8417