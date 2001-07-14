Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced two changes to the composition of its Board of Directors.

Quentin Blackford has joined the Company’s Board of Directors and will serve the Company as Chairman of its Compensation Committee and as a member of its Audit Committee. Mr. Blackford has more than two decades of senior leadership experience with global medical device companies. He currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company.

“We are very excited to have Quentin join our Board of Directors,” said Albert DaCosta, CEO and Chairman of Paragon 28. “Quentin has one of the most impressive track records in high-growth med-tech, and has led some of the most successful medical device companies of the last decade. I look forward to partnering with Quentin to advance our mission of improving foot and ankle patient outcomes.”

Prior to iRhythm Technologies, Mr. Blackford served at Dexcom, Inc. from 2017 to 2021, first as Chief Financial Officer and then as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Dexcom, Mr. Blackford served at Nuvasive, Inc. from 2009 to 2017, including as Chief Financial Officer and as Head of Strategy and Corporate Integrity from 2014 to 2017. Prior to 2009, Mr. Blackford served at Zimmer Biomet, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) in various senior financial leadership positions. Since October 2017, Mr. Blackford has also served as a member of the board of directors of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC), where he serves on the compensation committee and audit committee. Mr. Blackford is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and received dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Business Administration from Grace College.

Also, Scott Drake has transitioned from the Company’s Board of Directors. “I am very grateful to Scott for his service to Paragon 28. Scott has been a strong leader and a trusted advisor, and was instrumental in P28’s successful IPO, and seamless transition to a top performing public company,” said Albert DaCosta, CEO and Chairman of Paragon 28.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, Colo., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

