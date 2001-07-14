Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of TriAD Environmental Consultants, Inc. (“TriAD”), an environmental consulting services firm based in Tennessee with a regional client base throughout the Southeast. TriAD’s leadership team, including founders and principals Nancy Sullivan, Mark Hobbs and Dwight Hinch, will join Montrose’s Assessment, Permitting & Response (“AP&R”) segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Offering advanced technical assistance to commercial, industrial and governmental clients, TriAD’s expertise includes solid waste permitting and compliance, environmental regulatory compliance, environmental engineering and monitoring, site assessments and remediation, stormwater management, corrective action programs and air permitting services. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Nashville, the company has built a strong regional reputation for providing a full spectrum of environmental services with quick turnaround times to private, municipal and state clients in the Southeast.

“We are proud to attract one of the top environmental consulting firms in Nashville to our growing platform, which will help strengthen our AP&R segment,” said Joshua LeMaire, Chief Operating Officer of Montrose. “TriAD adds strong private and public relationships to Montrose’s current portfolio and will allow us to continue to expand our integration of environmental consulting services nationwide. Nancy, Mark and Dwight are exceptional and have built a first-rate team over the last 25 years. We’re honored to add such an esteemed group of environmental consulting leaders and professionals to our team.”

“We could not be more excited than to be joining Montrose,” Ms. Sullivan said. “When we started TriAD more than two decades ago, we committed ourselves to be recognized as the best environmental services consultant in Tennessee. And, with today’s historic milestone, we feel our vision has been realized. In Montrose, we have found a partner who shares our vision and will be able to expand our specialized services to a broader range of clients, as well as offer expansive new opportunities for our employees. We look forward to working together to build and expand upon our success.”

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,500 employees across over 75 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit montrose-env.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

