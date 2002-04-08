CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) ( PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it will be hosting its Inaugural Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, November 8 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).



Michael Osanloo, President & CEO, and Michelle Hook, CFO, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to present a detailed overview of the Company’s business drivers, strategy, and financials, including key initiatives such as operational excellence, multi-channel sales approach, technology, restaurant expansion, and talent development.

The event will include formal presentations and multiple Q&A panel sessions with senior leadership. Information on registering for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and advanced registration is required.

A live webcast will be accessible on http://investors.portillos.com at the time of the event. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s ( PTLO) has grown to more than 70 restaurants across nine states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more, including the new Garden Dog. Order ahead for Portillo’s Pickup or delivery. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:

Barbara Noverini, CFA

[email protected]

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]