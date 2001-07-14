Chewy%2C+Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, announces the expansion of its Insurance and Wellness offering. CarePlus is an exclusive suite of pet-first wellness and insurance plans that are now available in 31 states and will expand nationwide by late 2022.

CarePlus is the latest addition to Chewy’s growing health and wellness portfolio that is increasing access to affordable and high-quality pet healthcare.

Benefits of CarePlus include 24/7 access to Chewy’s industry-leading customer care team for those seeking education on insurance, the ability to instantly connect with licensed veterinarians through Chewy’s award-winning telehealth service, Connect+with+a+Vet, and 100% of costs covered for eligible prescription medication, supplement and veterinary diet food purchases on Chewy.com. All these features were intentionally blended together to enable customers to provide more comprehensive healthcare for their pets.

“The launch of CarePlus is a significant step forward in our mission of making pet healthcare more affordable and accessible,” said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Chewy Health. “Innovating to improve customer experience is the cornerstone of our customer strategy. Our thoughtfully designed and customized selection of wellness and insurance plans will empower pet parents to always say ‘yes’ to high-quality care that will help their pets live longer, healthier and happier lives.”

CarePlus also delivers a seamless end-to-end user experience for veterinary and client interactions with the option for direct payments at participating clinics via Trupanion’s patented software, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and enhancing access to care. Ultimately, CarePlus is well-positioned to increase the percentage of insured pets that walk through the doors of veterinary hospitals and ensure that they receive the best care possible.

The wellness plans start at $20 a month and cover preventative care such as annual exams, vaccines and parasiticides. Insurance plans start at $20, $60 or $100 a month and provide pet parents with financial ease and peace of mind from accidents, unexpected illnesses and surgeries. Pet parents looking for complete protection can bundle CarePlus wellness and insurance plans together.

Chewy is a leading provider of pet health services that benefit both pet parents and veterinary partners. Pet health offerings include Chewy Pharmacy, the nation’s %231+e-commerce+pet+pharmacy with the ability to order compounded medications; Connect+with+a+Vet, a first-of-its-kind telehealth service that enables pet parents to connect quickly and easily with veterinarians from anywhere in the country; and Practice+Hub, a marketplace-based solution that enables veterinarians to streamline online pharmacy management and grow clinic revenue.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

