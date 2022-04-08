United Capital Management of KS, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

104 E. IRON SALINA, KS 67401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $213.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.67%), MSFT(3.99%), and VLO(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were United Capital Management of KS, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 124,982-share investment in ARCA:GDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.8 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $25.84 per share and a market cap of $10.58Bil. The stock has returned -24.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

During the quarter, United Capital Management of KS, Inc. bought 15,918 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 29,259. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.96.

On 08/04/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $198.33 per share and a market cap of $124.90Bil. The stock has returned 2.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, United Capital Management of KS, Inc. bought 3,861 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 4,774. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/04/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $931.5952 per share and a market cap of $963.22Bil. The stock has returned 29.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.81, a price-book ratio of 25.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.94 and a price-sales ratio of 15.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 12,788-share investment in NAS:OKTA. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.67 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Okta Inc traded for a price of $104.365 per share and a market cap of $16.49Bil. The stock has returned -56.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.79 and a price-sales ratio of 10.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 12,433 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/04/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $96.6939 per share and a market cap of $113.24Bil. The stock has returned -64.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-book ratio of 5.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.