Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

115 WILCOX ST, SUITE 220 CASTLE ROCK, CO 80104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 298 stocks valued at a total of $247.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHH(0.95%), SCHF(0.90%), and SCHM(0.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 23,726-share investment in NYSE:SF. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.38 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Stifel Financial Corp traded for a price of $60.5 per share and a market cap of $6.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stifel Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 18,258-share investment in NAS:CHK. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.29 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $90.105 per share and a market cap of $11.64Bil. The stock has returned 76.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The guru sold out of their 71,522-share investment in NAS:NXGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.09 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, NextGen Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $17.12 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned 7.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextGen Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1710.50, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 30,715 shares in NAS:TWST, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.64 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Twist Bioscience Corp traded for a price of $46.534 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned -61.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twist Bioscience Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 13.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 24,781-share investment in NAS:GDEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.24 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Golden Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $46.06 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golden Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.