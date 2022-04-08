DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $168.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(10.78%), IJH(9.00%), and SCHD(5.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. reduced their investment in BATS:DNOV by 40,696 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.22.

On 08/04/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November traded for a price of $33.14 per share and a market cap of $407.71Mil. The stock has returned -4.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. bought 14,774 shares of NAS:FMB for a total holding of 45,630. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.99.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF traded for a price of $51.9997 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. bought 2,300 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 34,457. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.69.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $153.86 per share and a market cap of $64.14Bil. The stock has returned -1.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

The guru sold out of their 13,235-share investment in BATS:USEP. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.19 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $26.7201 per share and a market cap of $64.80Mil. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a price-book ratio of 4.44.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:FDN by 1,698 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.04.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund traded for a price of $148.1846 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -39.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a price-book ratio of 4.37.

