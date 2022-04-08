VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3355 Sao Paolo, D5 SP04538133

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were XP(47.08%), MELI(25.97%), and STNE(12.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought 29,715 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 44,230. The trade had a 17.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $876.78.

On 08/04/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1073.61 per share and a market cap of $51.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 280.30, a price-book ratio of 32.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.35 and a price-sales ratio of 6.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought 704,776 shares of NAS:XP for a total holding of 2,843,533. The trade had a 11.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.13.

On 08/04/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $23.98 per share and a market cap of $12.91Bil. The stock has returned -45.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 10.11.

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. reduced their investment in NAS:STNE by 157,000 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.59.

On 08/04/2022, StoneCo Ltd traded for a price of $10.93 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -81.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, StoneCo Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought 528,219 shares of NYSE:VTEX for a total holding of 1,477,123. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.85.

On 08/04/2022, Vtex traded for a price of $4.09 per share and a market cap of $781.31Mil. The stock has returned -84.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vtex has a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.49.

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. reduced their investment in NAS:LDHAU by 37,993 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.84.

On 08/04/2022, LDH Growth Corp I traded for a price of $9.85 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LDH Growth Corp I has a price-book ratio of 1.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.