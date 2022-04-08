GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $1.35Bil. The top holdings were IWN(4.48%), AAPL(3.72%), and BUFR(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 1,564,794 shares. The trade had a 4.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.37.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48.595 per share and a market cap of $5.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:SHEL by 691,598 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.16.

On 08/04/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.472 per share and a market cap of $190.08Bil. The stock has returned 30.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:TFC by 578,493 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.44.

On 08/04/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $49.59 per share and a market cap of $65.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,853,499 shares in NYSE:HBI, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.46 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Hanesbrands Inc traded for a price of $11.245 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hanesbrands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 692,006-share investment in BATS:PAVE. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.56 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF traded for a price of $26.376 per share and a market cap of $3.96Bil. The stock has returned 1.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

