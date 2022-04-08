YCG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $885.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.00%), MA(6.43%), and MCO(5.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were YCG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

YCG, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 71,263 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.39.

On 08/04/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $116.5 per share and a market cap of $68.14Bil. The stock has returned 24.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, YCG, LLC bought 54,508 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 462,628. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.14 per share and a market cap of $1,457.33Bil. The stock has returned -14.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.19, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

YCG, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 9,563 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $344.59.

On 08/04/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $356.48 per share and a market cap of $345.18Bil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-book ratio of 56.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.45 and a price-sales ratio of 16.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, YCG, LLC bought 6,630 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 52,891. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.34.

On 08/04/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $377.08 per share and a market cap of $127.86Bil. The stock has returned -13.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.80 and a price-sales ratio of 10.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, YCG, LLC bought 6,901 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 241,108. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.81 per share and a market cap of $2,109.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-book ratio of 12.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.60 and a price-sales ratio of 10.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

