BFSG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2040 MAIN STREET IRVINE, CA 92614

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 189 stocks valued at a total of $554.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(2.71%), AAPL(2.67%), and MSFT(2.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BFSG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 108,155 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.81 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.72 per share and a market cap of $2,666.30Bil. The stock has returned 13.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-book ratio of 45.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BFSG, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 90,997 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $167.04 per share and a market cap of $57.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BFSG, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WIW by 1,091,846 shares. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.99.

On 08/04/2022, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and Income Fund traded for a price of $10.8511 per share and a market cap of $663.91Mil. The stock has returned -14.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.85.

BFSG, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WY by 212,000 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.12.

On 08/04/2022, Weyerhaeuser Co traded for a price of $35.15 per share and a market cap of $26.06Bil. The stock has returned 6.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weyerhaeuser Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 92,694 shares in NYSE:ADM, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.46 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $82.37 per share and a market cap of $46.14Bil. The stock has returned 42.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

