Ronit Capital LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5TH FLOOR LONDON, X0 W1K 6WE

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $70.00Mil. The top holdings were TME(7.64%), NVCT(6.66%), and VSTA(6.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ronit Capital LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 45,000 shares in NYSE:CLR, giving the stock a 4.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.36 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $65.075 per share and a market cap of $23.66Bil. The stock has returned 101.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 125,000-share investment in NYSE:PBR. Previously, the stock had a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.86 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $14.135 per share and a market cap of $89.47Bil. The stock has returned 78.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ronit Capital LLP reduced their investment in NAS:LBTYA by 50,000 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.5.

On 08/04/2022, Liberty Global PLC traded for a price of $21.61 per share and a market cap of $10.85Bil. The stock has returned -21.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Global PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-book ratio of 0.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Ronit Capital LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:GOLD by 44,000 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.74.

On 08/04/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $15.805 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned -25.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 100,000 shares in NYSE:GFI, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Gold Fields Ltd traded for a price of $9.29 per share and a market cap of $8.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gold Fields Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.