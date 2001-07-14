Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.16 per Share

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Urban Edge Properties (

NYSE:UE, Financial) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022 to common shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220804005615r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005615/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles