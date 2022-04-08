Yacktman Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is an Austin, Texas-based investment firm with a focus on value equity investing. It employs an objective, patient, and diligent investment approach and seeks to achieve superior investment returns over a full market cycle.

The firm is owned by its partners including Chief Investment Officer Stephen Yacktman, Portfolio Managers Jason Subotky, Adam Sues, and Russell Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer Keith Thatcher, Chief Operating Officer James Carmody, founder Don Yacktman, and majority owner Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is an affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (“AMG”), a publicly traded global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms, including Yacktman. AMG’s equity interest is structured so that Yacktman maintains operational autonomy. AMG does not have any role in the day-to-day management of Yacktman. AMG Affiliates, including Yacktman, operate autonomously and independently of AMG and of each other.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $9.64Bil. The top holdings were CNQ(9.41%), PEP(7.36%), and MSFT(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HUN by 5,589,991 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.72.

On 08/04/2022, Huntsman Corp traded for a price of $28.61 per share and a market cap of $5.76Bil. The stock has returned 16.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntsman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 262,822 shares of NAS:UHAL for a total holding of 711,679. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $616.93.

On 08/04/2022, Amerco Inc traded for a price of $536.7 per share and a market cap of $10.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amerco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,699,065 shares in NAS:EBAY, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.28 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $47.87 per share and a market cap of $26.80Bil. The stock has returned -28.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 209,836 shares of NYSE:RS for a total holding of 1,263,336. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.91.

On 08/04/2022, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co traded for a price of $185.64 per share and a market cap of $11.30Bil. The stock has returned 24.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CTSH by 419,689 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.83.

On 08/04/2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $68.74 per share and a market cap of $35.59Bil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

