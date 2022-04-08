Cardinal Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $437.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(4.05%), MSFT(3.24%), and LLY(2.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cardinal Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cardinal Capital Management bought 10,172 shares of NAS:BIIB for a total holding of 27,248. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.68.

On 08/04/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $217.3 per share and a market cap of $31.53Bil. The stock has returned -35.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Cardinal Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:SYNA by 6,343 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 08/04/2022, Synaptics Inc traded for a price of $144.97 per share and a market cap of $5.74Bil. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synaptics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-book ratio of 4.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 49,636-share investment in NYSE:HMC. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.43 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Honda Motor Co Ltd traded for a price of $25.36 per share and a market cap of $43.38Bil. The stock has returned -22.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honda Motor Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 26,520 shares in NYSE:LZB, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.02 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, La-Z-Boy Inc traded for a price of $28.53 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -13.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, La-Z-Boy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 13,143 shares in NYSE:PRLB, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.63 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Proto Labs Inc traded for a price of $51.97 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -34.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Proto Labs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

