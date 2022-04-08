Focused Wealth Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1018 stocks valued at a total of $549.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYG(11.45%), VTV(10.45%), and BND(8.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Focused Wealth Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 150,255 shares. The trade had a 4.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.25.

On 08/04/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $140.27 per share and a market cap of $9.83Bil. The stock has returned -19.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

During the quarter, Focused Wealth Management, Inc bought 62,472 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 64,904. The trade had a 3.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 08/04/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $324.4 per share and a market cap of $179.31Bil. The stock has returned -11.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a price-book ratio of 5.94.

During the quarter, Focused Wealth Management, Inc bought 18,416 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 18,764. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $380.77 per share and a market cap of $273.36Bil. The stock has returned -4.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, Focused Wealth Management, Inc bought 69,708 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 69,830. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.76.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.1 per share and a market cap of $67.98Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 59,762 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 08/04/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $71.66 per share and a market cap of $33.39Bil. The stock has returned 54.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

