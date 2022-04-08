COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /RI recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(16.52%), GOOG(4.31%), and MSFT(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /RI’s top five trades of the quarter.

COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /RI reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 9,235 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.81 per share and a market cap of $2,664.69Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-book ratio of 45.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /RI reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 3,125 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $404.57.

On 08/04/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $428.13 per share and a market cap of $113.52Bil. The stock has returned 21.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-book ratio of 9.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /RI reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 5,433 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 08/04/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $97.43 per share and a market cap of $258.01Bil. The stock has returned -51.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /RI bought 2,450 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 17,070. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 08/04/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $170.57 per share and a market cap of $458.42Bil. The stock has returned -52.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /RI bought 2,215 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 9,495. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.05.

On 08/04/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $151.01 per share and a market cap of $169.58Bil. The stock has returned 3.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-book ratio of 10.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

