BHK Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(12.41%), MGV(10.76%), and MGK(9.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BHK Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC bought 7,420 shares of ARCA:VBK for a total holding of 83,827. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.23.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.2 per share and a market cap of $13.10Bil. The stock has returned -20.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.25.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MGV by 10,372 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.6.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $99.61 per share and a market cap of $5.64Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOE by 4,003 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.47.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $137.89 per share and a market cap of $15.90Bil. The stock has returned 0.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

During the quarter, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC bought 2,480 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 334,403. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.36.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.87 per share and a market cap of $83.26Bil. The stock has returned -9.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBR by 1,184 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.32.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $162.66 per share and a market cap of $23.54Bil. The stock has returned -1.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

