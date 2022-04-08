Kinneret Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 262 stocks valued at a total of $770.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.10%), AAPL(6.84%), and GOOGL(3.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kinneret Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 11,427 shares in NYSE:WAT, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $325.35 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Waters Corp traded for a price of $334.56 per share and a market cap of $20.15Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waters Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-book ratio of 53.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 7.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WEC by 10,985 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.39.

On 08/04/2022, WEC Energy Group Inc traded for a price of $103.85 per share and a market cap of $32.76Bil. The stock has returned 11.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEC Energy Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 49,340 shares in NYSE:WFC, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.63 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $42.77 per share and a market cap of $162.23Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Kinneret Advisory, LLC bought 6,629 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 296,349. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $283.65 per share and a market cap of $2,115.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-book ratio of 12.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Kinneret Advisory, LLC bought 8,437 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 377,289. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.81 per share and a market cap of $2,664.69Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-book ratio of 45.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

