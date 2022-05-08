MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $247.00Mil. The top holdings were TFC(9.01%), URI(5.22%), and NVR(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 29,181 shares in NYSE:BHP, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.11 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, BHP Group Ltd traded for a price of $53.13 per share and a market cap of $190.43Bil. The stock has returned -14.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 26,881-share investment in NYSE:BBL. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.31 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, BHP Group PLC traded for a price of $64.18 per share and a market cap of $165.41Bil. The stock has returned 23.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 10,181 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.13.

On 08/05/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $75.52 per share and a market cap of $45.10Bil. The stock has returned 34.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:RYN by 10,187 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.14.

On 08/05/2022, Rayonier Inc traded for a price of $36.2 per share and a market cap of $5.30Bil. The stock has returned 4.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rayonier Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-book ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,350-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $96.98 per share and a market cap of $112.16Bil. The stock has returned -64.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

