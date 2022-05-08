UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS/TEXAS AM INVESTMENT MANAGMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $231.00Mil. The top holdings were BBRE(82.65%), EOCW.U(8.48%), and IMTX(2.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS/TEXAS AM INVESTMENT MANAGMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS/TEXAS AM INVESTMENT MANAGMENT CO bought 558,838 shares of BATS:BBRE for a total holding of 1,422,838. The trade had a 30.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.84.

On 08/05/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $93.44 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

The guru sold out of their 659,891-share investment in NYSE:DOCS. Previously, the stock had a 15.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.37 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Doximity Inc traded for a price of $40.31 per share and a market cap of $7.80Bil. The stock has returned -28.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Doximity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-book ratio of 8.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.73 and a price-sales ratio of 21.30.

The guru sold out of their 1,147,040-share investment in NAS:TSHA. Previously, the stock had a 6.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.49 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc traded for a price of $4.28 per share and a market cap of $173.54Mil. The stock has returned -75.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.25 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.71.

The guru sold out of their 290,736-share investment in NAS:VIR. Previously, the stock had a 5.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.81 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Vir Biotechnology Inc traded for a price of $29.25 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned -21.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vir Biotechnology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS/TEXAS AM INVESTMENT MANAGMENT CO reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 52,655 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.06.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $91.59 per share and a market cap of $23.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

