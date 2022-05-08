Buckley Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10100 West Charleston Blvd., Suite 213 Las Vegas, NV 89135

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $311.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.45%), MSFT(6.85%), and CVX(5.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Buckley Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC bought 67,281 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 71,299. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.99.

On 08/05/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $77.4 per share and a market cap of $206.27Bil. The stock has returned -12.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC bought 46,886 shares of NAS:GDEN for a total holding of 226,286. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.12.

On 08/05/2022, Golden Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $45.37 per share and a market cap of $1.31Bil. The stock has returned 2.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golden Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RTX by 17,459 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.71.

On 08/05/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $92.78 per share and a market cap of $136.99Bil. The stock has returned 10.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC bought 4,692 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 78,587. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/05/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $283.65 per share and a market cap of $2,115.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-book ratio of 12.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 18,211-share investment in NYSE:COP. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.85 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $89.88 per share and a market cap of $116.26Bil. The stock has returned 68.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.