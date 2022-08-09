SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced that management will participate and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Date: August 9, 2022

Location: New York City

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Date: August 10, 2022

Location: New York City

Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day

Date: August 17, 2022

Location: Virtual

Piper Sandler Energy Transition Leaders Summit

Date: August 18, 2022

Location: Aspen, CO

Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

Date: September 8, 2022

Location: Virtual

RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Date: September 12, 2022

Location: Las Vegas, NV

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as Solid Energy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai%2Finvestors%2F

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

