Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT; TASE: CMCT-L) (“CMCT”) announced today that it will issue a press release announcing its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

A conference call is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss CMCT’s financial results and business. The call will be hosted by Shaul Kuba, Board Member and a Co-Founder of CIM Group, David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Nate DeBacker, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Altebrando, Vice President Portfolio Oversight.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

WEBCAST: Go to www.creativemediacommunity.com and select the “Shareholders” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available for 90 days on our website at www.creativemediacommunity.com. PHONE: 1-844-763-8274 (Domestic) or 1-412-717-9224 (International) REPLAY: Available through August 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 1-877-344-7529 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) – conference ID #5491429

ABOUT CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION

