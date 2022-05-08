Crystal Rock Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $105.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(11.98%), META(8.58%), and MA(7.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crystal Rock Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 194,572-share investment in NAS:TLS. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.23 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Telos Corp traded for a price of $8.78 per share and a market cap of $606.20Mil. The stock has returned -68.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Telos Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 3,650 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.27.

On 08/05/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $305.94 per share and a market cap of $315.70Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 86,200 shares of NYSE:VRT for a total holding of 419,200. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.91.

On 08/05/2022, Vertiv Holdings Co traded for a price of $12.89 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned -52.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 1219.84, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:IDXX by 2,215 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.51.

On 08/05/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $397.41 per share and a market cap of $33.09Bil. The stock has returned -43.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-book ratio of 73.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.83 and a price-sales ratio of 10.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 2,420 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 8,680. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 08/05/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $224.5 per share and a market cap of $102.24Bil. The stock has returned -55.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-book ratio of 5.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

