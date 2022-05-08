CINCINNATI INDEMNITY CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6200 South Gilmore Road Fairfield, OH 45014

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $37.00Mil. The top holdings were ADP(27.48%), JNJ(12.07%), and APD(9.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CINCINNATI INDEMNITY CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,000 shares in NYSE:EL, giving the stock a 5.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $302.88 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $269.935 per share and a market cap of $96.13Bil. The stock has returned -17.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-book ratio of 15.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 21,000-share investment in NAS:HAS. Previously, the stock had a 5.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.09 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Hasbro Inc traded for a price of $78.2 per share and a market cap of $10.81Bil. The stock has returned -18.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hasbro Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 9,750 shares in NAS:MDLZ, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.34 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $63.48 per share and a market cap of $86.70Bil. The stock has returned 4.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 15,000 shares in NYSE:APD, giving the stock a 9.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.3 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $261.38 per share and a market cap of $57.84Bil. The stock has returned -7.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-book ratio of 4.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.10 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 15,000-share investment in NYSE:LIN. Previously, the stock had a 9.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.37 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $300.7 per share and a market cap of $149.89Bil. The stock has returned 0.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

