OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 351 stocks valued at a total of $357.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(6.63%), SPIB(4.76%), and MSFT(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 92,939 shares in ARCA:IJH, giving the stock a 6.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $265.44 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $249.59 per share and a market cap of $62.39Bil. The stock has returned -6.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

The guru established a new position worth 740,475 shares in ARCA:PFFD, giving the stock a 4.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.71 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF traded for a price of $22.614 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned -8.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 260,958 shares. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.2.

On 08/05/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.01 per share and a market cap of $6.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The guru sold out of their 133,316-share investment in ARCA:KWEB. Previously, the stock had a 3.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.53 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $28.495 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned -37.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.21.

OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA reduced their investment in ARCA:BAB by 340,022 shares. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.03.

On 08/05/2022, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.9813 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -14.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

