Heronetta Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

654 MADISON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10065

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were EPD(12.80%), MPLX(8.86%), and MMP(7.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heronetta Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 23,200-share investment in NYSE:PSXP. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.61 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Phillips 66 Partners LP traded for a price of $42.01 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 45.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.79 and a price-sales ratio of 8.37.

The guru established a new position worth 32,000 shares in NAS:PAGP, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.49 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Plains GP Holdings LP traded for a price of $11.22 per share and a market cap of $2.18Bil. The stock has returned 18.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plains GP Holdings LP has a price-earnings ratio of 159.50, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Heronetta Management, L.P. bought 4,000 shares of NYSE:ENB for a total holding of 157,603. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.78.

On 08/05/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $42.77 per share and a market cap of $86.62Bil. The stock has returned 15.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Heronetta Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of NYSE:PBA for a total holding of 166,000. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.74.

On 08/05/2022, Pembina Pipeline Corp traded for a price of $35.38 per share and a market cap of $19.64Bil. The stock has returned 14.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pembina Pipeline Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Heronetta Management, L.P. bought 4,000 shares of NYSE:MPLX for a total holding of 421,137. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.3.

On 08/05/2022, MPLX LP traded for a price of $30.15 per share and a market cap of $30.52Bil. The stock has returned 19.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.