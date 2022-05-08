GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $1.35Bil. The top holdings were PG(27.54%), AAPL(5.30%), and MSFT(5.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL bought 95,468 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 219,227. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 08/05/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.47 per share and a market cap of $25.73Bil. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL bought 7,923 shares of NYSE:BLK for a total holding of 17,857. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $781.91.

On 08/05/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $695.93 per share and a market cap of $105.06Bil. The stock has returned -19.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL bought 881 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 301,740. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/05/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $140.8 per share and a market cap of $1,434.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 126.17, a price-book ratio of 10.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 10,934 shares in NAS:COIN, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.84 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $93.05 per share and a market cap of $20.66Bil. The stock has returned -63.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 11,882 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/05/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.35 per share and a market cap of $2,657.30Bil. The stock has returned 13.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-book ratio of 45.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

