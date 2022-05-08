STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2310 stocks valued at a total of $41.32Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.69%), MSFT(5.19%), and AMZN(2.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 356,588-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48.41Bil. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 375,031 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/05/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.35 per share and a market cap of $2,657.30Bil. The stock has returned 13.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-book ratio of 45.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 476,094-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43.34Bil. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

During the quarter, STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 479,086 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 1,965,207. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 08/05/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $102.31 per share and a market cap of $165.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 121,710 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 417,062. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 08/05/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $376.65 per share and a market cap of $125.61Bil. The stock has returned -14.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.42 and a price-sales ratio of 10.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

