Wills Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.89%), MSFT(6.48%), and BRK.B(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wills Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 43,516-share investment in NYSE:BX. Previously, the stock had a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.9 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $101.2 per share and a market cap of $75.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-book ratio of 8.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 17,662-share investment in NYSE:MDT. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.61 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $93.28 per share and a market cap of $123.94Bil. The stock has returned -25.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 12,134-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.44 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $85.73 per share and a market cap of $98.37Bil. The stock has returned -26.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 3,740 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.37.

On 08/05/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $290 per share and a market cap of $210.96Bil. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.60 and a price-sales ratio of 6.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Wills Financial Group, Inc. bought 114 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 33,040. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.83.

On 08/05/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $117.47 per share and a market cap of $1,536.44Bil. The stock has returned -13.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-book ratio of 6.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

