Paulson Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

207 REBER STREET WHEATON, IL 61087

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $190.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(12.96%), IWF(12.58%), and EFA(10.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought 45,211 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 308,441. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 08/05/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.01 per share and a market cap of $47.16Bil. The stock has returned -15.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought 8,836 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 107,369. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $248.77 per share and a market cap of $65.22Bil. The stock has returned -11.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a price-book ratio of 8.76.

During the quarter, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought 53,004 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 369,645. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.84.

On 08/05/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.99 per share and a market cap of $8.45Bil. The stock has returned -1.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought 10,237 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 165,950. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.6.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $154.19 per share and a market cap of $53.15Bil. The stock has returned -2.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.07.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PLTR by 35,278 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.34.

On 08/05/2022, Palantir Technologies Inc traded for a price of $11.45 per share and a market cap of $23.43Bil. The stock has returned -49.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -47.15 and a price-sales ratio of 13.77.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.