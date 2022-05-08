Community Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were NEP(4.44%), EVA(4.15%), and MSFT(3.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Community Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 16,000-share investment in NYSE:PWR. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.9 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $136.91 per share and a market cap of $19.68Bil. The stock has returned 48.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 6,000-share investment in NAS:WTW. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.91 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $208.81 per share and a market cap of $22.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Community Capital Management, LLC bought 22,900 shares of NYSE:EVA for a total holding of 79,400. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.98.

On 08/05/2022, Enviva Inc traded for a price of $70.35 per share and a market cap of $4.69Bil. The stock has returned 31.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enviva Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -102.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Community Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 3,500 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 08/05/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $167.11 per share and a market cap of $449.12Bil. The stock has returned -53.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Community Capital Management, LLC bought 4,000 shares of NYSE:FLT for a total holding of 7,200. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $237.03.

On 08/05/2022, Fleetcor Technologies Inc traded for a price of $226.63 per share and a market cap of $17.53Bil. The stock has returned -13.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.57 and a price-sales ratio of 6.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

