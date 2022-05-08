IMC-Chicago, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1046 stocks valued at a total of $70.74Bil. The top holdings were VOO(0.22%), IWM(0.13%), and QQQ(0.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IMC-Chicago, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,671,778 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $167.11 per share and a market cap of $449.12Bil. The stock has returned -53.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

IMC-Chicago, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 99,048 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/05/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $140.8 per share and a market cap of $1,434.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 126.17, a price-book ratio of 10.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, IMC-Chicago, LLC bought 663,128 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 823,694. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 08/05/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $321.75 per share and a market cap of $177.32Bil. The stock has returned -12.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a price-book ratio of 5.87.

The guru sold out of their 257,965-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $934.99 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $864.51 per share and a market cap of $902.97Bil. The stock has returned 20.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.77, a price-book ratio of 25.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.85 and a price-sales ratio of 15.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

IMC-Chicago, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 876,258 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.25.

On 08/05/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $165.04 per share and a market cap of $98.00Bil. The stock has returned -28.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

