BARNES PETTEY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

252 SUNFLOWER AVENUE CLARKSDALE, MS 38614

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $77.00Mil. The top holdings were CGGR(9.59%), FVD(9.19%), and ARKK(6.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BARNES PETTEY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 32,155 shares in NAS:RDVY, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.79 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $44.39 per share and a market cap of $8.63Bil. The stock has returned -7.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

During the quarter, BARNES PETTEY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 1,545 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 3,912. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 08/06/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.98 per share and a market cap of $272.90Bil. The stock has returned -5.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

BARNES PETTEY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MAA by 2,571 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $209.52.

On 08/06/2022, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $179.54 per share and a market cap of $20.73Bil. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.25 and a price-sales ratio of 11.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 10,825 shares in ARCA:DIVO, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.74 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF traded for a price of $35.06 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.07.

During the quarter, BARNES PETTEY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 19,432 shares of NYSE:NIO for a total holding of 78,661. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.66.

On 08/06/2022, NIO Inc traded for a price of $20.22 per share and a market cap of $33.78Bil. The stock has returned -55.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NIO Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.92 and a price-sales ratio of 5.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.